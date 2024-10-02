Justin Bieber looks stoic with Hailey after health concerns amid Diddy allegations 

Entertainment

  • October 02, 2024
Justin Bieber appeared visibly pale as his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber protectively guided him out of their wedding anniversary dinner, sparking fresh health concerns.

The Peaches crooner made waves as his recent appearance ignited concerns regarding his health as rumours continue to circulate about his once close relationship with disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Combs was taken into custody last month on suspicion of sex trafficking, and he is presently being held in a New York City jail and the accusations including the alleged abuse of a nine-year-old, have been made against Combs after his arrest on September 16.

For their anniversary, Justin and Hailey — who welcomed their first child together in August — dined at Baltaire Restaurant in Los Angeles' Brentwood district.

Hailey, 27, seemed to be guarding her husband as they left the restaurant, walking a few steps ahead of him with their security following closely behind.

The Rhode founder kept it low-key for their dinner in an oversized beige sweater, jeans and black loafers complimented with red-framed eyeglasses and her blonde hair was tied up in a claw clip.

Seen at the restaurant with a low-cut baseball cap covering his eyes and black sunglasses, Justin looked stoic..

Bieber covered up his torso with a baggy black leather jacket, trousers and trainers.

Notably Bieber’s past close relationship with the rapper has come under scrutiny, with resurfaced videos showing a 15-year-old Bieber spending '48 hours with Diddy' and partying together.


