Lady Gaga gushes over Fiancé Michael Polansky's hilarious wedding proposal

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky first sparked romance in 2020

  • by Web Desk
  • October 02, 2024
Lady Gaga's Fiancé, Michael Polansky, knows how to propose her and no, it doesn't include traditional knee-dropping!

During her appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday to promote her new film Joker: Folie à Deux, Gaga spilled the beans on the Polansky's romantic yet hilarious wedding proposal.

“He proposed to me right after my birthday. So my birthday passed and I was like, ‘Well, I thought he was going to porpose but then maybe…,’ ” she recalled.

The Top Gun 2 actress further shared that Polansky threw her birthday dinner and then too her for a fun rock climbing adventure.

“He didn’t propose to me at the top. We climbed up to the top, took some photos and then we went back down. And we were just walking back to the room and talking and he said, it was very Michael, to ask me if he could ask me,” Gaga shared.

The host then jokingly asked, “So wait … he didn't do it at the top? Are you sure this guy's ok?”

“I think it was smart! It was safe, safe at the bottom. He had the ring in his backpack so it was so super cute. He like, got in his backpack and pulled it out,” Gaga said.

Lady Gaga further shared that Polansky's proposal didn't involve a knee-drop, but she admired his creativity, adding, “I’m a modern lady, I like what he did.”

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky first sparked romance in 2020.

