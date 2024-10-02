Triptii Dimri gets candid about growing popularity after 'Animal' fever

Triptii Dimri took center stage with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal!
In a recent conversation with the Hollywood Reporter, Dimri revealed how growing fame impacted her daily life and how she coped with the issue.
The Bad Newz actor stated, “One wants fame, but I love my freedom too. I love going for long walks. I love chilling with my friends without getting bothered about other things, but now that this has happened, things have changed.
"I'm not free anymore. The sense of freedom has kind of gone away,” she revealed.
"This is something I am still trying to deal with as I love my own time. I have to be very careful. So that is one part that I miss a lot. But other than that, everything looks very good,” the superstar admitted.
Dimri went on saying, "This is one of the reasons I try to find time away from the hustle and bustle of in the mountains."
On the professional front, Triptii Dimri is gearing up for the release of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao.
The comedy film drama is scheduled to hit Indian cinemas on October 11, 2024, locking horns with Alia Bhatt's Jigra.