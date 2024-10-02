Prince William makes petty move to outshine Prince Harry’s memorable UK trip

Prince William seemingly made a petty move to outshine Prince Harry during his recent UK trip to attend the Annual WellChild Awards 2024.
The Prince of Wales used his social media account to steal limelight from his estranged brother, who graced the charity event on September 30, 2024, by sharing “monthly rewind” of his own royal engagements at the same time on the same day.
William and Kate Middleton typically post a “monthly rewind” recap on their social media accounts on the first day of every month, highlighting the previous month's events.
For instance, the August recap is usually shared on September 1, and the July recap on August 1, however, this time around, William posted the monthly rewind just an hour after Harry kicked off his major event in London.
Although William’s pal has denied that his move wasn’t intended to steal Harry’s spotlight, a Kensington palace insider thinks otherwise.
William’s friend told Daily Beast, “I’m sure the time of day they did it had nothing to do with Harry. But I think what is notable is that it shows how much they do on a monthly basis, and if that has been inadvertently highlighted it’s no bad thing.”
Meanwhile, an inside source of analysed William’s move, “It’s the age old weaponization of scheduling. The different principals were always supposed to try—but often failed—not to schedule high-profile events for the same day to avoid knocking each other off the front pages.”
“It’s less of an issue now that there are fewer of them. But old habits clearly die hard, and there is no reason now that William should make allowances for Harry’s schedule," they added.
"I certainly wouldn’t buy anyone saying it just happened to be posted so late in the day by accident. A ‘monthly rewind’ could equally well have gone out the next day, or earlier in the day," the source noted.
"It looks to me like someone is stirring the pot and letting Harry know he is not going to have it all his own way if he wants to pitch up in London and do what always used to be a royal job on a freelance basis," the insider explained.
Prince Harry marked his 3rd solo visit to the UK since his father King Charles cancer diagnosis.