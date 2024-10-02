Entertainment

Taylor Swift generous gesture leaves 900 people 'incredibly grateful'

Taylor Swift's kindness knows no bounds

  • by Web Desk
  • October 02, 2024
Taylor Swift generous gesture leaves 900 people incredibly grateful
Taylor Swift generous gesture leaves 900 people 'incredibly grateful'

Taylor Swift knows how to make people happy whether it is with her songs or through charitable donations.

The Grammy winner singer, who is currently enjoying a break from her Eras Tour, has reportedly made multiple food bank donations amid her U.K. concerts earlier this year, including a substantial gift to Cardiff Foodbank in Wales.

According to the BBC, Swift's provided 925 people with emergency food parcels.

Cardiff Foodbank thanked Swift on Facebook on September 30, writing "We are incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift not only for her generous donation, but for shining a light on the global issue of poverty."

"We have spent Taylor's generous donation and are grateful to the continued support of the general public," they added.

The charity foundation concluded, "As we head into the busiest time of the year, if you're able to do so please donate food or money to help us make sure that no one in Cardiff goes hungry."

Taylor Swift will continue her Eras Tour with a Miami show at the Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, October 18, before moving on to New Orleans, and Indianapolis.

Taylor Swift generous gesture leaves 900 people 'incredibly grateful'

Taylor Swift generous gesture leaves 900 people 'incredibly grateful'
Taylor Swift guitar smash: Texas buyer breaks silence on protest

Taylor Swift guitar smash: Texas buyer breaks silence on protest
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Guts' concert special to premiere on Netflix

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Guts' concert special to premiere on Netflix
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU

YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU

Entertainment News

YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Taylor Swift guitar smash: Texas buyer breaks silence on protest
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Guts' concert special to premiere on Netflix
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ attorney breaks silence after Justin Bieber scandal
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Sabrina Carpenter adds another feather to her cap with TIME100 Next honor
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Lady Gaga gushes over Fiancé Michael Polansky's hilarious wedding proposal
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Justin Bieber looks stoic with Hailey after health concerns amid Diddy allegations
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Billie Eilish feels ‘sad’ but sends ‘best’ wishes to Finneas' solo journey
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Are Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara married?
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Kylie Jenner makes PFW runway debut in breathtaking princess gown
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ new abuse case comes in spotlight amid jail
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Kim Kardashian takes legal steps against ex-Kanye West wife Bianca Censori
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Lana Del Rey spotted for first time with Jeremy Dufrene after wedding