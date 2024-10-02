Taylor Swift generous gesture leaves 900 people 'incredibly grateful'

Taylor Swift knows how to make people happy whether it is with her songs or through charitable donations.
The Grammy winner singer, who is currently enjoying a break from her Eras Tour, has reportedly made multiple food bank donations amid her U.K. concerts earlier this year, including a substantial gift to Cardiff Foodbank in Wales.
According to the BBC, Swift's provided 925 people with emergency food parcels.
Cardiff Foodbank thanked Swift on Facebook on September 30, writing "We are incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift not only for her generous donation, but for shining a light on the global issue of poverty."
"We have spent Taylor's generous donation and are grateful to the continued support of the general public," they added.
The charity foundation concluded, "As we head into the busiest time of the year, if you're able to do so please donate food or money to help us make sure that no one in Cardiff goes hungry."
Taylor Swift will continue her Eras Tour with a Miami show at the Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, October 18, before moving on to New Orleans, and Indianapolis.