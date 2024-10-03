Sabrina Carpenter fires back at lip sync rumor amid Short n’ Sweet Tour

Sabrina Carpenter slammed the hater accusing her of lip syncing during live shows.
The 25-year-old singer, who is currently on her Short n' Sweet tour, has recently faced the criticism.
The controversary sparked when a TikTok posted a up-close footage from the Carpenter’s concert with the caption, "Hate to say it but 30% lip singing 30% backing track 40% singing."
However, Carpenter, known for her confidence and outspoken nature, set the record straight on the rumor.
"I sing live at every show 100%. Would you like to speak to my audio engineers?" She wrote.
The user then responded, "I would and tell them to lower the backtrack voice as its way too high."
Sabrina Carpenter is currently on the Short n' Sweet Tour which is her fifth concert tour and first arena tour, in support of her sixth studio album of the same name.
She kicked off the tour on September 23, 2024, in Columbus, United States, and is scheduled to conclude on March 26, 2025, in Milan, Italy.
Additionally, Sabrina Carpenters’ Short n' Sweet, gained number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart.