Aiman Khan returns to work after long hiatus: ‘Feels good to be back’

Aiman Khan made a stunning return to work after a very long hiatus.
The Baandhi actress took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, to share a beautiful reel of herself, modelling for a bridal campaign.
In first clip, Khan was seen picking up her bangles from dressing table followed by the next shot showed her wearing a big sparkling ring.
However, the next clip revealed the full look of Khan, wearing a jaw-dropping traditional red bridal ensemble with nude makeup and a sleek hairdo.
She completed her look with a heavy golden jewellery, excluding magnificent vibes.
Alongside the reel, she penned, “Feels good to be back to work shot this beautiful Bridal campaign for @glamstudio.officiall 2024,” with Main Dang Reh Gaya hon Tera Husn Dekh kar playing in the background.
Under Khan’s post, her twin sister Minal Khan penned, “Just wow” while Hira Mani gushed, “ So beautiful.”
Meanwhile, her ardent fans also rushed to the comment section to shower love.
One fan wrote, “Literal perfection.”
While another wished, “Come back in dramas also.”
“Aiman please also come back in dramas. I miss your acting sm!” the third penned.
The fourth gushed, “As always looking damn beautiful.”