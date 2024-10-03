Sabrina Carpenter reflects on alien-themed performance at MTV Awards

Sabrina Carpenter has reflected on her electrifying alien-themed performance at MTV VMAs 2024.
At the star-studded show, the renowned singer performed her hit tracks Please Please Please,Taste and Espresso.
During a cover story interview with TIME for the TIME100 Next, Sabrina said, “I grew up watching those performances and being like, I want to do that," but it seemed like another impossible dream.
She continued, "But then it all just seemed so—not even out of reach, just like I had a different plan in my head of when it was all supposed to happen."
After so many years of hard-work and dedication, the 25-year old singer noted that she can finally see the success.
“I feel so prepared for these moments,” she continued, “If I was even 17 or 18, I think I would have been way, way more nervous and intimidated.”
Recalling the time she landed the gig to be a musical guest on Saturday Night Live, Sabrina revealed that she "literally threw up."
On the work front, Sabrina’s hit album Short n' Sweet gained number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart.