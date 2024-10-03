Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Stree 2’ makers teaming up for ‘Stree 3?’

Shah Rukh Khan and Stree 2 director and producer, Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan, are hatching a plan behind closed doors!
The Bollywood megastar, who reigned supremacy at the 2023 box office with three banger movies, Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, has something big in the pipeline with the makers of Stree 2, as reported by Pinkvilla.
Over the recent last months, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s movies King and Pathaan 2 have been finalized by him, and now the Zero actor is aiming for the third film before kicking off the shooting for King.
“Shah Rukh Khan has met almost every filmmaker in the last few months, and heard the ideas they had for him. But nothing really excited him. Now, Shah Rukh Khan is in talks with the Stree 2 team of Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan,” said the sources close to the development.
However, they also confirmed that “it would not be a part of the Stree Universe, but mark the beginning of a new one.”
The actor is in talks to come up with a new adventure film with Stree 2 director and producer.
“Amar and Dinoo have a big-ticket adventure film for SRK, and are exploring the possibilities of a collaboration. Two to three meetings have taken place, and Shah Rukh Khan is yet to take-a-decision on the same. More discussions are expected to take place in the months to come by, before he takes a call on doing or not doing the film,” the tipster further revealed.
They also disclosed that the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor is also in dialogues with some makers from the South film industry but nothing has been decided yet.
Shah Rukh Khan has recently hosted the IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi where he won the Best Actor award for his 2023 film Jawan.