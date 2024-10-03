Katy Perry pokes fun at her Balenciaga baggage-like outfit in BTS video: WATCH

Katy Perry gives fans a glimpse into a behind the scenes of her famous Balenciaga zipped-bag look.
The singer took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a sneak peek of her getting glammed up for the Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week show.
Perry slipped into an unusual and illusion dress, wearing a pocketed and zippered bag black dress for the star-studded event.
In the video by Vogue, the Last Friday Night singer took fans through her glam routine, as she poked fun at her practical bag dress.
Perry completed her look with pointed-toe black stiletto boots and a pair of futuristic shades, making her look even more surreal.
She elevated her look with a body art, featuring a QR code that appeared on the palm of one of her hands.
In the clip, Perry jokingly stuffed lipsticks and her phone in the pockets, showcasing the outfit's multipurpose and functionality.
The lighthearted clip comes amid the recent claims suggesting that Katy perry used her love life with fiancé Orlando Bloom to promote her new album 143 as previously she kept her relationship relatively private for years.