Entertainment

Katy Perry pokes fun at her Balenciaga baggage-like outfit in BTS video: WATCH

Katy Perry shared funny BTS of her baggage-like outfit for Balenciaga

  • by Web Desk
  • October 03, 2024


Katy Perry gives fans a glimpse into a behind the scenes of her famous Balenciaga zipped-bag look.

The singer took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share a sneak peek of her getting glammed up for the Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week show.

Perry slipped into an unusual and illusion dress, wearing a pocketed and zippered bag black dress for the star-studded event.

In the video by Vogue, the Last Friday Night singer took fans through her glam routine, as she poked fun at her practical bag dress.

Perry completed her look with pointed-toe black stiletto boots and a pair of futuristic shades, making her look even more surreal.

She elevated her look with a body art, featuring a QR code that appeared on the palm of one of her hands.

In the clip, Perry jokingly stuffed lipsticks and her phone in the pockets, showcasing the outfit's multipurpose and functionality.

The lighthearted clip comes amid the recent claims suggesting that Katy perry used her love life with fiancé Orlando Bloom to promote her new album 143 as previously she kept her relationship relatively private for years.

Kate Middleton hugs fellow cancer patient tight in latest appearance

Kate Middleton hugs fellow cancer patient tight in latest appearance
Alec Baldwin's action movie 'Rust' release date announced for world premiere

Alec Baldwin's action movie 'Rust' release date announced for world premiere
CIA expands online reach for North Korea, Iran, and China informants

CIA expands online reach for North Korea, Iran, and China informants
King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure

King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure

Entertainment News

King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure
Alec Baldwin's action movie 'Rust' release date announced for world premiere
King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure
Queen Maxima steals spotlight in galactic outfit during her recent appearance
King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure
Sabrina Carpenter reflects on alien-themed performance at MTV Awards
King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel marriage under 'strain' after singer's DWI arrest
King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure
Lana Del Rey finds true love with Jeremy Dufrene: ‘My one and only'
King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure
Coldplay makes major announcement after releasing 12th studio album
King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure
Britney Spears’ boyfriend Paul Soliz’s wife files for divorce
King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure
Timothée Chalamet starts filming 'Marty Supreme' amid 'serious' bond with Kylie Jenner
King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure
Diddy party: A-list guests got secret ‘signal’ to cut out before wild parties
King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure
Liam Payne ignites One Direction reunion rumours in new video
King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet romance turns 'serious' after their big step