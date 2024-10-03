Millie Bobby Brown's wedding officiated by her 'Stranger Things' Papa Matthew Modine

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's dream wedding turns into a Stranger Things family affair with her on-screen papa Matthew Modine officiating.
On Wednesday, Bongiovi shared a carousel of photos from their lavish wedding.
However, it was the last photo that caught everybody’s attention.
The photo showed Modine, dressed in an elegant black jacket styled with white shirt and black pants, officiating the wedding of his Stranger Things costar Brown.
Under the comment section of Bongiovi, Modine jokingly asked, “Amazing. Who’s the old guy with a beard??
Modine played the role of Dr. Martin Brenner also known as Papa opposite Brown in the first, second, and fourth seasons of the Netflix original series.
Although Modine’s character is officially killed in Season 4 but he is still hoping for a comeback in Stranger Things Season 5, similar to his surprise appearance in Season 4.
Moreover, Millie Bobby Brown’s wedding with husband Jake Bongiovi tied the knot in a private ceremony along with their loved ones on May 27, 2024.
Stranger Things Season 5 has officially started filming and is expected to premiere in early 2025.