Coldplay makes major announcement after releasing 12th studio album

Coldplay has made a shocking announcement about their future plans in the latest statement.
The globally recognised pop band has shared that they are planning to retire soon after releasing 12th studio album.
Chris Martin, the lead vocalist of the group, confessed that it’s about time the band part ways during a conversation with Apple Music 1.
He said, “We are only going to do 12 proper albums and that’s real. Having that limit means the quality control is so high right now and for a song to make it, it’s almost impossible, which is great. And so where we could be coasting, we’re trying to improve.”
The Hymn for the Weekend hitmaker then explained, “There’s only seven Harry Potters. There’s only 12 ½ Beatles’ albums, there’s about the same for Bob Marley, so all our heroes.”
The reason given behind the retirement plan was to allow members to enjoy their personal lives.
Chris explained to People Magazine, “To make an album great as a band, it’s such a lot of wrangling of people, and I want to give the others some of their life for themselves.”
Coldplay is set to perform in India. The sold out shows will take place on January 18, 19,21 and 22 in 2025.