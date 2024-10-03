Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’

Meghan Markle’s Suits costar Patrick J. Adams walked down the memory lane to his first meeting with the actress during the casting of the series in USA, which ran for nine seasons from 2011-2019.
During his conversation with Suits costar Sarah Rafferty at their Sidebar podcast, Patrick told, “Meghan and I had done a pilot before, a terrible, terrible pilot together.”
He went on to share, “There was a setting up of a romantic relationship in that particular pilot too, and then we never saw each other again. The pilot failed, it was terrible and went away. So we had never seen each other or spoken to each other again.”
Patrick, who played unlicensed lawyer in the series and gets romantically involved with Meghan’s character Rachel Zane, further recalled, “And then I saw her at the call[backs].”
“I was in there because I was the first to be cast for the show, so when I went in to do the chemistry reads with Rachel, she was right there. And she said, ‘Hi.’ And I went, ‘Oh my god! So good to see you,’” he added.
Patrick continued, “And so, I think our just knowing each other and just getting to calm down and not have those nerves of just getting to know one another, really helped that chemistry read. And it was just clear that we had an easy-going thing when we went into that room.”
“And it was pretty clear, if I remember correctly, that she was gonna get the part from the minute that we did the chemistry read. It was just so much easier than it was with anybody else,” he noted.
Meghan Markle exited from the series in 2017 after tying the knot with Harry.