World

Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Iran will pay a heavy price for the assault

  • by Web Desk
  • October 03, 2024
Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Irans oil infrastructure
Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure

Joe Biden has recently stated that the US is in discussions with Israel regarding possible strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure.

After Biden's remarks, crude oil prices jumped by 5% and have now increased by 10% since Iran's missile attack on Israel.

As per BBC, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Iran "will pay a heavy price" for the assault, when Iran launched 180 ballistic missiles at Israel.

Iran claims this attack was retaliation for the deaths of key figures like Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Biden also mentioned that he does not expect Israel to retaliate on Thursday.

When asked about US plans to enable Israel to strike Iran, he clarified, "First of all, we don’t allow Israel, we advise Israel and there’s nothing that’s going to happen today."

Biden also communicated with G7 leaders, who agreed that while Israel "has the right to respond, they should respond proportionally."

Reports from Israeli media suggest that Israel plans to first target Iran's oil infrastructure, and if Iran retaliates, Israel will then shift its focus to nuclear facilities.

Haitian children in urgent need of aid as hunger levels soar

Haitian children in urgent need of aid as hunger levels soar
Jennifer Aniston addresses Barack Obama romance rumors

Jennifer Aniston addresses Barack Obama romance rumors
Dominic Solanke receives first England call-up since 2017

Dominic Solanke receives first England call-up since 2017
Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure

Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure

World News

Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure
Haitian children in urgent need of aid as hunger levels soar
Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure
Trump’s election interference case: Jack Smith unveils shocking evidence
Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure
Melania Trump 'strongly' backs abortion rights in new memoir
Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure
Scientists uncover shocking details of the disasters that wiped out the dinosaurs
Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure
UK and Mauritius reach historic agreement on Chagos Islands
Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure
Eight US states push to ban noncitizens from voting amid election controversy
Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure
CIA expands online reach for North Korea, Iran, and China informants
Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure
Singapore’s ex transport minister S. Iswaran jailed for 1 year in historic ruling
Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure
Hezbollah leader agrees to temporary ceasefire days before killing
Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure
Israel escalates regional conflict by air strike in Beirut
Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure
Biden rejects Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites amid escalating tensions
Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure
US bomb from World War II exploded at Japanese Airport