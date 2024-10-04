Shahid Kapoor flaunts hush-hush romance with wife Mira Rajput in latest selfie

Trending

  • October 04, 2024
Shahid Kapoor made his fans go gaga as he strikes up a pose with wife Mira Rajput.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya star dropped a stunning selfie featuring his beloved wife and the bond they share.

In the photo, the couple stood close together amidst the exotic backdrop of the mountains, blue sky and the clouds.

His pixie haircut and trimmed bearded look did the talking while Mira basked in the sun.

Both sported signature sunglasses as they beamed with delight. 

The Kabir Singh actor let his post go without a caption as the happy click was enough to redefine the couple goals


Within minutes, the comments section was flooded with love.

While several of netizens heaped praise on the pair, others were reminded of Kabir Singh characters Kabir and Preeti. 

"Kabir with his official Preeti,"wrote one fan

Another penned, "My love with his love." 

"Both of you are amazing," the third effused. 

"King and Queen," noted the fourth. 

Several more of his fans inquired about the next season of Shahid's black comedy crime thriller titled Farzi. 

To note, the Haider star set the IIFA awards stage ablaze with his vibrant energy alongside his co-actress Kriti Sanon, as they grooved to the song Laal Peeli Akhiyaan. 

For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor, who married Mira Rajput in 2015, is head over heels in love with her. 

Both are the perfect example of how arranged marriages can prosper. 

