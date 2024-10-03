Ananya Panday ‘burned photographs’ of ex Aditya Roy Kapur after breakup?

Trending

  by Web Desk
  • October 03, 2024
Ananya Panday has seemingly revealed how she dealth with a tragic breakup with ex boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur.

The pair, who are rumoured to have been dating since 2022, parted ways in March this year.

In a recent interview with Galatta India, the Call Me Bae starlet shared how she deals with breakups.

The upcoming Bollywood diva noted that she has to remind herself that nothing is permanent, to which the director of her upcoming movie CTRL, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane said, “You have to face it, either by talking to someone or burning photographs.”

Later on the host asked if Ananya has done the same after her recent breakup, she simply admitted with a nod.

Ananya added, “It’s not like I’m the only person on earth who has done this. A lot of people have. It’s a nice way to release your frustration.”

Furthermore, during the promotion of her upcoming film she has been getting compared with Alia Bhatt a lot.

Recently, the Dream Girl 2 star was asked if she likes being called as the next Alia Bhatt of the industry during a dialogue with Filmygyan.

She replied “no” before explaining, “I think Alia is too good. It’s a huge compliment that people think that, but I think I can’t touch what Alia has done, ever.”

CTRL will be streamed on Netflix from October 4.

