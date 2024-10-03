Alia Bhatt to perform with Alan Walker at 'Walker World India Tour?'

Alia Bhatt is reportedly gearing` up to rock the stage with Grammy-winner DJ, Alan Walker's at his much-awaited Walker World India Tour by Sunburn.
According to the sources, the Raazi actress’ performance will be extraordinary, featuring a “fusion of Bollywood and electronic music on stage.”
“The performance is going to be something truly special and a statement of cross-cultural synergies. Alan Walker is a huge fan of Indian films and music,” the insider told Pink Villa.
They further added, “The performance is going to be something truly special, a fusion of Bollywood and electronic music on stage that will leave the audience mesmerized.”
According to the reports, the duo will perform in front of over 25,000 fans.
The Walker World India Tour have many sold-out shows across 10 cities of India with more than two hundred thousand attendees.
On the work front, Bhatt will be soon seen in upcoming film Jigra, which is directed by Vasan Bala. The film is slated to hit theaters on October 11, 2024.
Moreover, Alia Bhatt is currently filming a spy-thriler film Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail.