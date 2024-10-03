‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ finalizes record-breaking deal ahead of release

Kartin Aaryan and Triptii Dimri’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has secured a huge deal ahead of its release!
The recently released Diwali teaser of the film was enough to ignite a wave of excitement among the fans for the highly anticipated movie, which is going to run in cinemas from October 6, 2024.
However, with the announcement of the latest update, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has broken its own record by becoming the “biggest” installment of the film till date.
As disclosed by some insiders close to the development and production of the film, the forthcoming movie’s digital satellite and music rights have been sold for a hefty amount of INR 135 crore, a massive deal in the history of Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.
“While the digital rights have fetched a hefty sum by Netflix following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the satellite rights are with Sony Network. Music on the other hand is valued internally by T Series themselves, and the team is bullish to fetch big profits from the music, as the album has 5 super-hit songs,” revealed the source in a bombshell revelation.
The tipster also noted that the makers have already covered more than half of the budget they spent on the film through these pre-sales of the non-theatrical rights.
“Anees Bazmee and Bhushan Kumar have left no stone unturned to mount the horror comedy at a big scale. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, and a lion’s share has already been recovered with back-end deals,” the source added.
The insider further stated that this all happens due to the blockbuster second installment of the movie, which led the investors invest more in the third sequel of the franchie.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is slated to release on October 6, 2024.