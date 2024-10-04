Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss’ season 18 teaser leaves fans eager for show's return

The Bollywood bigwig Salman Khan has dropped the highly-awaited teaser of Bigg Boss season 18.
Salman will be hosting the reality TV show like always, however, the contestants will be different.
The confirmed list of participants include Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shehzada Dhami, Shoaib Ibrahim and Nyrraa Banerji.
As per ZEE NEWS, Salman told a news agency about his return to the TV show, “Coming back to ‘Bigg Boss’ for its 18th season feels like reuniting with a grand legacy we’ve built together over the years. Each season, we redefine entertainment, and this year is no different.”
The Tiger star, “With the theme ‘Time ka Tandav’ Bigg Boss is not only focused on the present but also gazing into the future of the housemates.”
Meanwhile, Sameera Reddy and Shilpa Shirodkar are rumoured to appear on the Bigg Boss show.
Shortly after Salman dropped the teaser on his social media, his die-hard fans flooded the comment section to show excitement.
A fan commented, “Can't wait for tv show big boss 18 And next level up 100 big boss.”
Big Boss season 18 will be aired on October 6, 2024.