Trending

'Alpha': Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh's YRF Spy Universe film set to release on THIS date

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh will share the screen in their upcoming action-thriller film 'Alpha'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 04, 2024
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh will share the screen in their upcoming action-thriller film Alpha
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh will share the screen in their upcoming action-thriller film 'Alpha' 

The release date of the highly-anticipated movie Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, has been announced as Christmas 2025. 

On Thursday, Sharvari took to Instagram to share the  release date by posting the film's title image. 

The names of the lead cast- Alia and Sharvari were featured along with Shiv Rawail and producer Aditya Chopra. 

It also revealed the theatrical release date as December 25, 2025 during the Christmas holidays. 

“Lighting up the theaters with #ALPHA on Christmas 2025!” Sharvari captioned her post. 


Fans could not help but share their excitement on seeing the new duo pair up. 

One fan penned, "I'm excited for this female duo action movie." 

The second commented, "So ecstatic for this." 

"Omg this collaboration by the most 2 talented actress, Sharvari and Alia," wrote another. 

"Lets goo and rock," the fourth effused. 

In an exclusive update, it has been revealed that the famous actor Bobby Deol will play the antagonist in the action thriller. 

Veteran star Anil Kapoor is reportedly also part of the movie. 

Earlier on July 5, the makers unveiled a 50-second video in which Bhatt had revealed the title of the film with a powerful voiceover. 

"The first, the fastest, the bravest. Look carefully; there is a jungle in every city, and the jungle is always ruled by the Alpha)," Alia Bhatt stated. 

Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on gruelling journey to Shanghai after China Open

Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on gruelling journey to Shanghai after China Open
Olivia Rodrigo follows Taylor Swift’s legacy for GUTS World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo follows Taylor Swift’s legacy for GUTS World Tour
'Alpha': Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh's YRF Spy Universe film set to release on THIS date

'Alpha': Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh's YRF Spy Universe film set to release on THIS date

Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen

Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen

Trending News

Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
Guru Randhawa names Saba Qamar his 'favourite' Pakistani actress
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss’ season 18 teaser leaves fans eager for show's return
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
Shahid Kapoor flaunts hush-hush romance with wife Mira Rajput in latest selfie
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
Hiba Bukhari slammed for Hum Style Awards appearance, Mira Sethi defends
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
Alia Bhatt to perform with Alan Walker at 'Walker World India Tour?'
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed starrer film 'Love Guru' gets Ramsha Khan on board
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Stree 2’ makers teaming up for ‘Stree 3?’
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum': Mustafa-Sharjeena romance in danger
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
Mahira Khan faces backlash for her leaked clip from Hum Style Awards
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
Ananya Panday ‘burned photographs’ of ex Aditya Roy Kapur after breakup?
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ finalizes record-breaking deal ahead of release