'Alpha': Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh's YRF Spy Universe film set to release on THIS date

The release date of the highly-anticipated movie Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, has been announced as Christmas 2025.
On Thursday, Sharvari took to Instagram to share the release date by posting the film's title image.
The names of the lead cast- Alia and Sharvari were featured along with Shiv Rawail and producer Aditya Chopra.
It also revealed the theatrical release date as December 25, 2025 during the Christmas holidays.
“Lighting up the theaters with #ALPHA on Christmas 2025!” Sharvari captioned her post.
Fans could not help but share their excitement on seeing the new duo pair up.
One fan penned, "I'm excited for this female duo action movie."
The second commented, "So ecstatic for this."
"Omg this collaboration by the most 2 talented actress, Sharvari and Alia," wrote another.
"Lets goo and rock," the fourth effused.
In an exclusive update, it has been revealed that the famous actor Bobby Deol will play the antagonist in the action thriller.
Veteran star Anil Kapoor is reportedly also part of the movie.
Earlier on July 5, the makers unveiled a 50-second video in which Bhatt had revealed the title of the film with a powerful voiceover.
"The first, the fastest, the bravest. Look carefully; there is a jungle in every city, and the jungle is always ruled by the Alpha)," Alia Bhatt stated.