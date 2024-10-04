Kardashian clan in ‘panic mode’ after comments on partying with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

The Kardashian family is reportedly in ‘panic mode’ after facing backlash for publicly boasting about partying with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.
Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, are "in panic mode right now," a source exclusively told In Touch.
"All these years that they bragged about partying with Diddy have, of course, got everyone assuming that they were somehow involved in these depraved Freak Offs," the source added.
The controversy started after Khloé, 40, shared on a 2014 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she saw Justin Bieber, then 20 years old, at a Diddy party.
"I think half the people there were butt naked," she said on the show to her 45-year-old sister Kourtney. "You would have loved it!"
The rapper pleaded non-guilty after the charges of racketeering and sex trafficking,
Additionally, according to the insider, the Kardashian family "had no idea the sorts of twisted things he was up to after hours" and are "all insisting that they weren't" taking part in the Freak Offs.
As the source revealed, "Diddy had plenty of glamorous parties over the years that weren't Freak Offs, at least not until the early morning hours when the majority of people had left."
Notably, the news of Diddy’s allegations particularly affected Kris Jenner's family a they are afraid of testifying during his trial because momager's beau, Corey Gamble, also had connections to him.