Kim Kardashian makes spine-chilling confession in Paris robbery case

‘The Kardashians’ alum appeared in court to testify in the 2016 Paris robbery case

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 13, 2025
Kim Kardashian recounted her horrifying experience from the 2016 Paris robbery incident.

Taking the stand nearly nine years after being robbed of millions of dollars of jewelry in Paris, The Kardashians alum made a spine-chilling admission in the startling case that left everyone in the courtroom shocked.

In the trial taking place in a French courthouse, Kim revealed that she feared being raped and fatally shot during the horrifying 2016 robbery.

The 41-year-old American socialite and media personality, who appeared in court adorned with diamonds, stated, “He grabs my legs and pulls me. I’m naked, and my everything is exposed. I was sure that I was going to be raped.”

Continuing her chilling admission, Kim told that she thought her sister Kourtney Kardashian would find her dead on the hotel bed after returning and would have this horrifying memory forever.

When asked by Judge David De Pas’ if she feared for her life, the Skims founder replied, “I absolutely thought I was going to die.”

About Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery case:

On October 2, 2016, Kim Kardashian travelled to Paris for the Fashion Week, where she was robbed at gunpoint in the hotel she was staying at.

Five men, who disguised themselves as police officer, broke into the socialite’s luxury hotel apartment when she was wearing just a bathrobe, held her on gunpoint, gagged and tied her up.

The robbers looted Kim’s $10 million worth of jewelry that included her $4 million wedding ring from ex-husband Kanye West.

