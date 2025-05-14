Entertainment

Kim Kardashian makes dazzling first appearance after testifying in trial

Kim Kardashian recalls fear of getting 'raped, assaulted' during bombshell confession for Paris robbery trial

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 14, 2025
Kim Kardashian makes dazzling first appearance after testifying in trial
Kim Kardashian makes dazzling first appearance after testifying in trial

Kim Kardashian has made gorgeous first appearance after testifying against robbers in court hearing.

On Tuesday night, May 13, the SKIMS founder stepped for dinner with her mom Kris Jenner.

As per Just Jared, the 44-year-old reality star and her momager arrived at Le Voltaire restaurant in Paris, France, for a fancy dinner.

Kim looked glamorous with a tan fur coat over a chocolate-brown dress.

Her dazzling appearance comes after she appeared in court the same day to testify against men that tied her up, gagged her, and held her at gunpoint while robbing $10 million worth of jewelry from her in October 2016.

Kim Kardashian on fear of getting ‘raped’ in robbery

During the testimony in court, Kim Kardashian confessed that she feared being assaulted or raped during the robbery.

She said, “I’m certain that’s the moment he rapes me. I say a prayer to mentally prepare myself. At that point I was sure that’s when they were going to shoot me. So I said a prayer for my family and my mom and my sister and best friend. I would be shot dead on the bed and she would see that and have that memory forever.”

Kim Kardashian reveals lasting impact of robbery on her life

Kim Kardashian shared one of the painful lasting impact of robbery in her personal life.

The SKIMS founder noted, “So I can’t even sleep at night if I know there’s not multiple security [guards].”

For those unversed, robbers stole $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim including $4 million wedding ring she received from ex-husband Kanye West.

Joe Biden's shocking health decline to be discussed in upcoming book

Joe Biden's shocking health decline to be discussed in upcoming book
Kim Kardashian makes dazzling first appearance after testifying in trial

Kim Kardashian makes dazzling first appearance after testifying in trial
Prince Harry’s role in future coronation in doubt, but William makes key decision

Prince Harry’s role in future coronation in doubt, but William makes key decision
Greece issues tsunami warning after powerful 5.9 earthquake

Greece issues tsunami warning after powerful 5.9 earthquake
Justin Bieber seeks Hailey’s blessing for his quirky new phone case
Justin Bieber seeks Hailey’s blessing for his quirky new phone case
Bella Hadid talks about baby plans amid Adan Banuelos romance
Bella Hadid talks about baby plans amid Adan Banuelos romance
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex Cassie testifies for first the time in ongoing trial
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex Cassie testifies for first the time in ongoing trial
Diddy trial update: Ex Cassie Ventura recounts horrific abuse details in court
Diddy trial update: Ex Cassie Ventura recounts horrific abuse details in court
Janet Jackson to be honored with Icon Award at 2025 American Music Awards
Janet Jackson to be honored with Icon Award at 2025 American Music Awards
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new allegations by ex Cassie's witness amid trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new allegations by ex Cassie's witness amid trial
Kim Kardashian makes spine-chilling confession in Paris robbery case
Kim Kardashian makes spine-chilling confession in Paris robbery case
Bella Hadid rocks stunning blonde hair makeover ahead of Cannes 2025: See
Bella Hadid rocks stunning blonde hair makeover ahead of Cannes 2025: See
French actor Gérard Depardieu found guilty in sexual assault case
French actor Gérard Depardieu found guilty in sexual assault case
Kim Kardashian’s stylist makes painful confession in Paris robbery trial
Kim Kardashian’s stylist makes painful confession in Paris robbery trial
'Spider-Noir' teaser: Nicolas Cage oozes charm as the 'one and only superhero'
'Spider-Noir' teaser: Nicolas Cage oozes charm as the 'one and only superhero'
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Cassie Ventura to prove alleged abuse
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Cassie Ventura to prove alleged abuse