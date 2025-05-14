Kim Kardashian makes dazzling first appearance after testifying in trial

Kim Kardashian has made gorgeous first appearance after testifying against robbers in court hearing.
On Tuesday night, May 13, the SKIMS founder stepped for dinner with her mom Kris Jenner.
As per Just Jared, the 44-year-old reality star and her momager arrived at Le Voltaire restaurant in Paris, France, for a fancy dinner.
Kim looked glamorous with a tan fur coat over a chocolate-brown dress.
Her dazzling appearance comes after she appeared in court the same day to testify against men that tied her up, gagged her, and held her at gunpoint while robbing $10 million worth of jewelry from her in October 2016.
Kim Kardashian on fear of getting ‘raped’ in robbery
During the testimony in court, Kim Kardashian confessed that she feared being assaulted or raped during the robbery.
She said, “I’m certain that’s the moment he rapes me. I say a prayer to mentally prepare myself. At that point I was sure that’s when they were going to shoot me. So I said a prayer for my family and my mom and my sister and best friend. I would be shot dead on the bed and she would see that and have that memory forever.”
Kim Kardashian reveals lasting impact of robbery on her life
Kim Kardashian shared one of the painful lasting impact of robbery in her personal life.
The SKIMS founder noted, “So I can’t even sleep at night if I know there’s not multiple security [guards].”
For those unversed, robbers stole $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim including $4 million wedding ring she received from ex-husband Kanye West.