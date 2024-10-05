World

Central Bosnia hit by landslides and flash floods, emergency declared

  October 05, 2024
Flash floods and landslides in Central Bosnia-Herzegovina left 19 people dead. 

Towns and villages were cut off and some homes were submerged as a result of the devastating landslides. 

The most hazardous impact was in the area around Jablanica, a town on the main route between the cities of Mostar and the capital Sarajevo. 

While a lot of devastation has been done, a number of people have also been reported missing. 

Rivers burst their banks after an overnight storm got hold and many towns and villages were left inundated. 

Roads, bridges and railway tracks were washed away or blocked by the debris. Landslides left houses buried in rocks and earth as high as their upper storeys. 

To note, the local authorities in Herzegovina-Neretva Canton have declared emergency and warned drivers to avoid dangerous roads around Jablanica. 

As far as the flooding is concerned, it was not confined to Bosnia. In neighboring  Montenegro, roads were washed  away leaving the villages of Komarnica cut off. 

For the unversed, much of Central Europe was hit by floods last month, with devastation in Poland, Czech Republic and Romania. 

It is pertinent to mention that the scientists from the World Weather Attribution(WWA) group hold climate change responsible for the four-day heavy downpour. 

