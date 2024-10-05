John Legend to cultivate 'warmth, joy, togetherness' on 2024 Christmas tour

John Legend is looking forward to spread all the joy this Christmas!
The All of Me singer will make the Christmas utterly merry for his fans after bringing back his holiday tour.
In an interview with PEOPLE, the singer claimed what he aims to do with this tour and how his perception of a perfect holiday has evolved with time.
Legend said, “My hope for these shows is that they feel like a gathering of friends by the fireside — where the music brings warmth, joy, and a sense of togetherness."
“Each version of me — from my childhood to now as a father — has shaped the way I approach this season," the On Time crooner shared.
Further adding, “I hope people leave feeling like they’ve been part of something warm, familiar, and special."
The In My Mind hitmaker will also bring the passion for storytelling on the highly-anticipated tour, talking about his career, his life and growing family.
To note, the pre-sale for the tour tickets will begin on October 7 and the general public console will start on October 9 which fans can easily purchase from the singer's official website.
It is pertinent to mention that the tour will be super long, commencing on December 2 and concluding on December 21.
On the personal front, John Legend is a doting father to four kids daughter Luna, 8, Esti ,20 months, sons Miles, 6, and Wren, 14 months, with the model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen.