Ahad Raza Mir teases fans with upcoming projects in birthday post

Sajal Aly's ex husband, Ahad Raza Mir, marked his 31st birthday on September 29

  • by Web Desk
  • October 05, 2024
Ahad Raza Mir teases fans with upcoming projects in birthday post
Ahad Raza Mir teases fans with upcoming projects in birthday post

Ahad Raza Mir marked his 31st birthday on September 29, keeping it lowkey and forgoing any lavish celebration.

However, his ardent fans made his day special with many heartfelt messages and video edits.

So, to express his gratitude to the well-wishers, Mir took to his Instagram account on Saturday, October 5.

“Thank you for all the amazing birthday wishes,” he penned alongside a dashing picture of himself.

He went on to express, “I know I can always count on all of you to make my day special, and I seriously mean this. You make it so special with every message, every post, every gift and every prayer.”

“This birthday was a busy one, but it still felt like I celebrated with all of you. I’m so excited to share with you all the things I’ve been working on! Thank you for your patience,” Mir added.

The Yaqeen ka Safer actor also made a thoughtful request to his fans, asking them to go out and do something good for their families, community and country, as a birthday gift to him.

To note,  Ahad Raza Mir celebrated his big day with a philanthropic gesture, partnering with The Citizens Foundation to promote education in Pakistan.

