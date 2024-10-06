Ananya Panday defends Janhvi Kapoor amid release of 'Devara:Part 1'

Ananya Panday came out in support of her BFF Janhvi Kapoor amid Jr. NTR-starrer Devara: Part 1 criticism.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Gehraiyaan actress stressed upon Janhvi's hard work and dedication in Devara.
The CTRL star said, "People believe that doing commercial cinema is very easy, but it's also an art to perform a certain way."
"She was amazing in her recent song Daavudi from the film. Her expressions were great and energy outstanding," the 25-year-old star revealed.
The Call Me Bae star heaped all praise on the Bawaal actress after the audience expressed disappointment over the latter's brief role in the Telugu movie.
Devara: Part 1 was released in theatres on September 27, 2024.
Janhvi Kapoor has shouldered a number of movies during the span of her career including the likes of Ulajh, Mili, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and many others.