Duchess Sophie beams from receiving new royal title

  October 06, 2024
  • October 06, 2024
Duchess Sophie can’t stop gleaming with happiness after having received a new royal title earlier this week!

Heading out to fulfill a duty related to this fresh responsibility on her shoulders, she was photographed smiling and giggling on Saturday, October 5.

Per Hello Magazine, Prince Edward’s wife had stopped by the Brooklands Motor Museum that’s situated in Surrey, where an event was hosted by International Space Station.

Duchess Sophie had slipped into a fitted chocolate brown blazer featuring boxy shoulders along with sharp lapels.

This outfit was aptly chosen for the occasion because young Brownies, Guides, and Rangers from Girlguiding charity were present at the site as well.

It was just three days ago that Prince Edward’s spouse was announced as a patron of the community – a role that she took very happily.

But it means so much more than being just right up her alley because daughter Lady Louise Windsor was also a part of the Brownies squad when younger.

Duchess Sophie interacted live with an astronaut speaking to hear from abroad.

She held talks with Sunita Williams by establishing contact via radio and promoted involvement of young women and girls in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Royal News

Boris Johnson reflects on his special relationship with Late Queen Elizabeth
Princess Beatrice to debut baby bump with Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton’s brother reveals ‘depression’ from dating Prince William
Meghan Markle revives her iconic red gown for surprise gala appearance
Prince Harry prolongs solo trip to avoid Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Queen Camilla hosts special event at Clarence House without King Charles
Prince William ‘bloody jealous’ of Prince Harry’s natural charm
Prince Harry’s children blow people away with super-surprising traits
Royal Family to take action against Prince Harry's 'ill-advised' trips?
Queen Mary shows how to rule the throne in comfort
Lady Louise Windsor adopts similar approach as Princess Kate and William