Duchess Sophie beams from receiving new royal title

Duchess Sophie can’t stop gleaming with happiness after having received a new royal title earlier this week!
Heading out to fulfill a duty related to this fresh responsibility on her shoulders, she was photographed smiling and giggling on Saturday, October 5.
Per Hello Magazine, Prince Edward’s wife had stopped by the Brooklands Motor Museum that’s situated in Surrey, where an event was hosted by International Space Station.
Duchess Sophie had slipped into a fitted chocolate brown blazer featuring boxy shoulders along with sharp lapels.
This outfit was aptly chosen for the occasion because young Brownies, Guides, and Rangers from Girlguiding charity were present at the site as well.
It was just three days ago that Prince Edward’s spouse was announced as a patron of the community – a role that she took very happily.
But it means so much more than being just right up her alley because daughter Lady Louise Windsor was also a part of the Brownies squad when younger.
Duchess Sophie interacted live with an astronaut speaking to hear from abroad.
She held talks with Sunita Williams by establishing contact via radio and promoted involvement of young women and girls in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).