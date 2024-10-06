Royal

King Charles surrenders to Queen Camilla’s order for changing lifestyle

King Charles ‘reluctantly’ changed royal fast routine with Queen Camilla’s encouragement

  • by Web Desk
  • October 06, 2024


King Charles has been successfully forced into changing his daily diet ritual, proving that even the royal head can’t escape pressure from his wife!

It’s no secret that Your Majesty prefers to skip lunch because he has to follow busy and demanding work schedules, leaving no time for game pie, salmon, or lamb roast.

In fact, his distaste for refusing to eat lunch has become such a well-known thing that it got a special mention in a list of 70 King Charles’ facts released by Clarence House.

But now that the Monarch has been unfortunately diagnosed with cancer, Queen Camilla is taking this bad habit of his very seriously.

MailOnline has reported that Her Majesty as well as doctors and aides have been pressing King Charles to have proper meals during lunch time for building strength and spirit.

And yet, he just can’t stop believing that royal duties are best served without a side of sandwich, fruit salad, or quiche.

Giving into Queen Camilla’s pressure, Your Majesty has however “reluctantly” started “eating half an avocado at lunchtime rather than a full-sized meal.”

While there are very limited scientific findings showing that specific foods can help improve cancer treatment or slow the disease down, eating something is important for patients to gain strength.

This is especially because chemotherapies are very draining.

King Charles has only changed his daily tradition of skipping lunches a little bit for now, but with Queen Camilla’s reign over him, it’s expected that he will start eating appropriately soon.

