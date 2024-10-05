Royal

Royal Family to take action against Prince Harry's 'ill-advised' trips?

Prince Harry visited Lesotho in South Africa on Tuesday, October 1

  Web Desk
  • October 05, 2024
According to a Royal biographer, the Royal Family will come up with “something” against Prince Harry's solo engagements, which the expert has referred by "ill-advised" and "dangerous.”

While speaking to GB News, Angela Levin talked about the duke’s recent engagement without his wife, Meghan Markle.

“His eight solo engagements in nine days on his own is a very interesting thing”, she said.

Levin went on to say, “He’s gone to all these charities he used to work with as a working royal and I think it’s a way to say, ‘I don’t need the Royal Family, I can do this on my own and I can do this much better because everyone still loves me.’”

“I think that is a very dangerous thing to do. I think the Royal Family will come up with something because they can’t have this. It’s appalling,” she further claimed.

To note, Prince Harry recently visited Lesotho in South Africa, for his Sentebale charity, which he co-founded in 2006.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex office took to their Sussex.com website to give updates on the Prince Harry’s trip.

