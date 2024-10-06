Royal

Queen Camilla hosts special event at Clarence House without King Charles

Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer on February 5, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 06, 2024


Queen Camilla has hosted a special event recently without her cancer-sicken husband King Charles.

On Saturday, the queen hosted a special reception at Clarence House for members of the community who are contributing to osteoporosis treatment and care. She celebrated the Queen’s Award for Osteoporosis.

The monarch could not join Camilla on this special event as he is advised to rest amid the cancer battle.

Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer on February 5, 2024.

Taking to Instagram, the royal family’s official page posted a video from the award ceremony and penned, “Her Majesty presented the renamed award to Dr Nicola Peel, in recognition of her work to help improve the evaluation of people at risk of fractures.”

The Queen’s Award for Osteoporosis was previously known as The Duchess of Cornwall’s Award.

Moreover, Camilla is President of the The Royal Osteoporosis Society, the UK’s largest national charity for bone health, and has supported their work since 1994.

She also remembered her late mother at the event and noted that she would have received better care today for her osteoporosis condition.

Novak Djokovic loses temper after umpire warning at Shanghai Masters

Novak Djokovic loses temper after umpire warning at Shanghai Masters
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs involved in rapper Tupac Shakur’s murder case?

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs involved in rapper Tupac Shakur’s murder case?
Lionel Messi’s heroics seal Inter Miami's comeback victory

Lionel Messi’s heroics seal Inter Miami's comeback victory
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours

Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours

Royal News

Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Prince William ‘bloody jealous’ of Prince Harry’s natural charm
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Prince Harry’s children blow people away with super-surprising traits
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Royal Family to take action against Prince Harry's 'ill-advised' trips?
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Queen Mary shows how to rule the throne in comfort
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Lady Louise Windsor adopts similar approach as Princess Kate and William
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Prince William talks about his determination to change things
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘drifting away’ from each other
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
King Charles packs his own blood supply for royal tours
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Princess Kate releases special message shortly after public return
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Royal family's future role after King Charles's death laid bare
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Princess Anne checks out guns from ‘leading UK supplier’