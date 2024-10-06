Queen Camilla hosts special event at Clarence House without King Charles

Queen Camilla has hosted a special event recently without her cancer-sicken husband King Charles.
On Saturday, the queen hosted a special reception at Clarence House for members of the community who are contributing to osteoporosis treatment and care. She celebrated the Queen’s Award for Osteoporosis.
The monarch could not join Camilla on this special event as he is advised to rest amid the cancer battle.
Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer on February 5, 2024.
Taking to Instagram, the royal family’s official page posted a video from the award ceremony and penned, “Her Majesty presented the renamed award to Dr Nicola Peel, in recognition of her work to help improve the evaluation of people at risk of fractures.”
The Queen’s Award for Osteoporosis was previously known as The Duchess of Cornwall’s Award.
Moreover, Camilla is President of the The Royal Osteoporosis Society, the UK’s largest national charity for bone health, and has supported their work since 1994.
She also remembered her late mother at the event and noted that she would have received better care today for her osteoporosis condition.