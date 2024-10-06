Royal

Kate Middleton’s brother reveals ‘depression’ from dating Prince William

Kate Middleton, James Middleton were under constant ‘pressure’ from Prince William association

  • by Web Desk
  • October 06, 2024
Kate Middleton, James Middleton were under constant ‘pressure’ from Prince William association
Kate Middleton, James Middleton were under constant ‘pressure’ from Prince William association

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has disclosed the “pressure” and “depression” that came when she started dating Prince William back in 2001.

Per Mirror, he has openly addressed his personal battle with mental health in a new memoir and it’s during the promotion of this book that this bit from their lives was shared.

The Princess of Wales’ brother has previously credited both her and Prince William for supporting him throughout such a rough phase of depression.

When Kate Middleton started seeing Prince William, there was “added pressure” on them.

And despite James Middleton not being the one photographed or heading out frequently with the couple, he indirectly became “famous by default.”

Writing for Telegraph, the Princess of Wales’ sibling said, “I found my 20s really challenging. I’ve only figured out who I am after going through depression.”

“I wish I hadn’t had to go through it to find it. There was an added pressure when Kate Middleton and Prince William started dating. The association has never been my choice,” he added.

While James Middleton didn’t have control over the situation, he is thankful to have gone through those “hard times” because “you can’t appreciate the good ones” otherwise.

Southern California's Inland Empire rocked by 4.0 earthquake with no injuries reported

Southern California's Inland Empire rocked by 4.0 earthquake with no injuries reported
Princess Beatrice to debut baby bump with Kate Middleton

Princess Beatrice to debut baby bump with Kate Middleton
Kim Kardashian shares major life update in new post

Kim Kardashian shares major life update in new post
Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner

Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner

Royal News

Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner
Boris Johnson reflects on his special relationship with Late Queen Elizabeth
Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner
Princess Beatrice to debut baby bump with Kate Middleton
Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner
Duchess Sophie beams from receiving new royal title
Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner
Meghan Markle revives her iconic red gown for surprise gala appearance
Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner
Prince Harry prolongs solo trip to avoid Meghan Markle
Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner
Meghan Markle makes bold appearance amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner
Queen Camilla hosts special event at Clarence House without King Charles
Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner
Prince William ‘bloody jealous’ of Prince Harry’s natural charm
Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner
Prince Harry’s children blow people away with super-surprising traits
Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner
Royal Family to take action against Prince Harry's 'ill-advised' trips?
Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner
Queen Mary shows how to rule the throne in comfort
Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner
Lady Louise Windsor adopts similar approach as Princess Kate and William