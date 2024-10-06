Kate Middleton’s brother reveals ‘depression’ from dating Prince William

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has disclosed the “pressure” and “depression” that came when she started dating Prince William back in 2001.
Per Mirror, he has openly addressed his personal battle with mental health in a new memoir and it’s during the promotion of this book that this bit from their lives was shared.
The Princess of Wales’ brother has previously credited both her and Prince William for supporting him throughout such a rough phase of depression.
When Kate Middleton started seeing Prince William, there was “added pressure” on them.
And despite James Middleton not being the one photographed or heading out frequently with the couple, he indirectly became “famous by default.”
Writing for Telegraph, the Princess of Wales’ sibling said, “I found my 20s really challenging. I’ve only figured out who I am after going through depression.”
“I wish I hadn’t had to go through it to find it. There was an added pressure when Kate Middleton and Prince William started dating. The association has never been my choice,” he added.
While James Middleton didn’t have control over the situation, he is thankful to have gone through those “hard times” because “you can’t appreciate the good ones” otherwise.