Princess Eugenie compares son August Philip to a fish

Princess Eugenie has compared her son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank to a playful little fish!
Being a dedicated wife as well as a royal member, she carefully splits time between UK and Portgual, where husband Jack Brooksbank work is stationed.
No matter which country, hitting the beach remains clearly precious to their small family of four.
“They love swimming. The sea in Portugal’s a little bit rougher. So we’ve got our feet in, but Auggie is a fish! He literally loves it and we have whales and dolphins all across the walls,” Princess Eugenie said.
She added, “We’ve got a book called The World’s Wildest Waters. I see it every morning when Auggie’s eating breakfast, and he’s like, 'Mama!' and then we go through it.”
Going on, Princess Beatrice’s sister informed that the read is a fun one that keeps her son engaged by making him find creatures in pictures and ponder about many great facts regarding them.
“Auggie loves it,” she smiled pleasantly.
Princess Eugenie revealed this fun fish bit about her three-year-old in a brand new interview for Hello Magazine as she went for a “really cool” marine art exhibition.
Hubby Jack Brooksbank shares two younglings with her: August Philip Hawke Brooksbank and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank.