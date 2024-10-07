Madonna breaks silence on brother Christopher's death

Madonna has paid a moving tribute to her late brother Christopher Gerard Ciccone.
As per People, Christopher died due to cancer with his husband by his side on October 4, 2024.
The Material Girl hitmaker shared that her late brother was the closest human to her for the longest time.
Madonna wrote in an emotional note on Instagram, "Its hard to explain our bond. But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo.”