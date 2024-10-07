Entertainment

Madonna breaks silence on brother Christopher's death

Madonna's brother Christopher Gerard Ciccone passed away due to cancer on October 4, 2024

  October 07, 2024
Madonna has paid a moving tribute to her late brother Christopher Gerard Ciccone.

As per People, Christopher died due to cancer with his husband by his side on October 4, 2024.

The Material Girl hitmaker shared that her late brother was the closest human to her for the longest time.

Madonna wrote in an emotional note on Instagram, "Its hard to explain our bond. But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo.”

She added, “We took each other‘s hands and we danced through the madness of our childhood. In fact, dance was a kind of superglue that held us together. Discovering dance in our small Midwestern town saved me and then my brother came along, and it saved him too."

The Borderline singer also revealed that when she finally got the courage to go to New York to become a Dancer, Christopher followed her.

“I admired him. He had impeccable taste. And a sharp tongue, Which he sometimes used against me but I always forgave him,” she gushed.

All of Madonna’s siblings attended the funeral including Martin, Paula, Melanie, Jennifer and Mario.

'Diddy' Combs' mother finally breaks silence on ongoing scandals
Sabrina Carpenter gives new title to boyfriend Barry Keoghan
Cardi B sets record straight on plastic surgery rumors
Al Pacino’s ex Noor Alfallah spends night with Bill Maher: Romance or business?
Lady Gaga makes shocking confession about her career: ‘I went through a lot’
Justin Bieber praying Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘goes away’
Millie Bobby Brown, husband Jake Bongiovi flaunt ultimate ‘couple goals:’ SEE
Kim Kardashian shares major life update in new post
Travis Kelce upset over Taylor Swift skipping next Chiefs’ game? ‘She won’t be here’
Hailey Bieber celebrates baby Jack's first Halloween with spooky decor
Britney Spears’ on-off boyfriend Paul Soliz takes BOLD step amid divorce
Kylie Jenner embraces Halloween spirit with jaw-dropping fall decorations