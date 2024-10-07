India wins Maldives’ support amid escalating China concerns

India has solidified its ties with Maldives amid rising tensions with neighbor country China, as Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu reassured support to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first official visit.
On Sunday, October 6, President Muizzu landed India for five-day state visit which marks his first official bilateral visit to the country.
Known for his “pro-China” stance, Muizzu reaffirmed PM Modi that his country’s “Maldives First” policy will not come in the way of its longstanding ties with India, especially in terms of security interests.
"Maldives would never do anything that undermines the security of India. India is a valued partner and friend of the Maldives, and our relationship is built on mutual respect and shared interests,” said the Maldivian president while speaking in an interview with The Times of India.
He further added, “While we enhance our cooperation with other countries in various sectors, we remain committed to ensuring that our actions don't compromise the security and stability of our region.”
When asked about his decision to withdraw Indian troops from Maldives, the president claimed that his actions are a reflection what the “people of Maldives” asked him to do and the recent changes show their efforts to address domestic priorities.
“Our review of past agreements is aimed at ensuring they align with our national interests and contribute positively to regional stability," he explained.
Maldives’ President Mohamed Muizzu also welcomed Indian tourists to his country to give a boost to its economic sectors. “Indians make a positive contribution... Indian tourists are welcome,” he stated.
This support from Maldives provided a sigh of relief to India amid the ongoing conflict with China over Ladakh issue.
This marks Muizzu’s second visit to India this year with first one being on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in June.