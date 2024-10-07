Jennifer Lopez makes FIRST award show appearance amid Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez has made a grand appearance at the American Music Awards' 50th Anniversary Special for the first time after divorcing Ben Affleck in August.
On October 6, JLo delivered an electrifying performance at the award show special.
Moreover, the Ain't Your Mama crooner has not only hosted the AMAs but she has also performed at the star-studded show many times before winning three awards.
In a pre-recording segment, Jennifer reflected on her experience at the show and how music played an important role in her life.
She said, "Music really does have the power to heal and to uplift and to connect us. The AMAs have been showcasing that for half a century now and I'm excited for the next 50 years of music and magic.”
The music awards show’s 50th anniversary was celebrated on Sunday night at CBS.
Many other pop icons also joined JLo for special tribute performances including Gladys Knight, Jennifer Hudson, Mariah Carey and Green Day.
For the unversed, Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben on August 20, which also marked the couple's second wedding.