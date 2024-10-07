Glenn Maxwell praises Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi: ‘Absolute superstar’

Aussie power hitter batsman Glenn Maxwell praised key Pakistani batter Babar Azam and pacer Shaheen Afridi ahead of the series with the green shirt.
According to Cricket Pakistan, Maxwell, while speaking at the Summer Festival in Melbourne, emphasised that the Australian team needs to be fully prepared for the series against Pakistan as it is an unpredictable team that can surprise the opponent anytime.
He said, “When you play against a team like Pakistan, their unpredictability makes them so tough to compete with. We’ve had challenges against Pakistan in the past. They can be dangerous at different times because you never know what to expect from them.”
Moreover, Maxwell also lauds the former white-ball captains Babar and Shaheen for their amazing cricketing skills, saying, “We definitely have to keep an eye on Babar Azam. He’s an absolute superstar,” adding, “Shaheen Afridi is a wizard with the new ball up front. Pakistan has world-class players, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
Furthermore, Pakistan will play three ODI matches and three T20 matches against the Kangaroos in November in Australia.
Pakistan vs. Australia Series Schedule
One Day Internationals
• November 4: 1st ODI at MCG, Melbourne
• November 8: 2nd ODI at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
• November 10: 3rd ODI at Perth Stadium, Perth
T20Is
• November 14: 1st T20I at The Gabba, Brisbane
• November 16: 2nd T20I at SCG, Sydney
• November 18: 3rd T20I at Bellerive Oval, Hobart