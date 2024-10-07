King Charles ‘frustrated’ recovery taking longer than Kate Middleton

King Charles and his entire royal family had an immensely difficult year this time, where he and Kate Middleton had to take a lot of time off for focusing on their health.
Now, Your Majesty is “concerned” that his chemotherapy is taking much longer than expected while the Princess of Wales has successfully completed hers and is preparing a comeback.
Nephew Peter Phillips informed that this added a great deal to Your Majesty’s already heightened frustration as he looks after the British throne from a new monarch’s perspective.
Per Sky News, Princess Anne’s son shared a rare update on King Charles’ desperation to get back, saying, “I think, ultimately, he’s hugely frustrated. He’s frustrated that he can’t get on and do everything.”
“But he is very pragmatic [and] he understands that there’s a period of time that he really needs to focus on himself,” Peter Phillips added.
In February came the news of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, which was followed by Kate Middleton being hit with the same unfortunate dilemma just one month later.
Soon, Princess Anne suffered a minor head injury and was admitted to the hospital for a while.
With Prince William taking over royal engagements with the help of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, things worsened after new security threats emerged this year.
Since Prince Harry is no longer a part of the working family, his elder brother has to take the load all alone, reportedly making King Charles even more tensed to get back in form.
According to Peter Phillips, Your Majesty is “very keen” to make things “normal” again and is “frustrated that his recovery is taking a little longer,” especially because Kate Middleton has completed her treatment.