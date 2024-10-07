Royal

King Charles ‘frustrated’ recovery taking longer than Kate Middleton

King Charles ‘desperately’ wanted to get back in form of normality much earlier

  • by Web Desk
  • October 07, 2024


King Charles and his entire royal family had an immensely difficult year this time, where he and Kate Middleton had to take a lot of time off for focusing on their health.

Now, Your Majesty is “concerned” that his chemotherapy is taking much longer than expected while the Princess of Wales has successfully completed hers and is preparing a comeback.

Nephew Peter Phillips informed that this added a great deal to Your Majesty’s already heightened frustration as he looks after the British throne from a new monarch’s perspective.

Per Sky News, Princess Anne’s son shared a rare update on King Charles’ desperation to get back, saying, “I think, ultimately, he’s hugely frustrated. He’s frustrated that he can’t get on and do everything.”

“But he is very pragmatic [and] he understands that there’s a period of time that he really needs to focus on himself,” Peter Phillips added.

In February came the news of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, which was followed by Kate Middleton being hit with the same unfortunate dilemma just one month later.

Soon, Princess Anne suffered a minor head injury and was admitted to the hospital for a while.

With Prince William taking over royal engagements with the help of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, things worsened after new security threats emerged this year.

Since Prince Harry is no longer a part of the working family, his elder brother has to take the load all alone, reportedly making King Charles even more tensed to get back in form.

According to Peter Phillips, Your Majesty is “very keen” to make things “normal” again and is “frustrated that his recovery is taking a little longer,” especially because Kate Middleton has completed her treatment.

Mahira Khan documents 'years of sisterhood and love' as birthday tribute for BFF

Mahira Khan documents 'years of sisterhood and love' as birthday tribute for BFF

King Charles ‘frustrated’ recovery taking longer than Kate Middleton

King Charles ‘frustrated’ recovery taking longer than Kate Middleton
Aagha Ali breaks his long-awaited silence on divorce from Hina Altaf

Aagha Ali breaks his long-awaited silence on divorce from Hina Altaf

Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig

Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig

Royal News

Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig
Kate Middleton to give tough competition to Meghan Markle on two major events
Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig
Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’
Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig
Meghan Markle makes first statement amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig
Princess Eugenie compares son August Philip to a fish
Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig
Prince Harry extends solo trip to have ‘space’ from Meghan Markle
Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig
King Charles surrenders to Queen Camilla’s order for changing lifestyle
Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig
Boris Johnson reflects on his special relationship with Late Queen Elizabeth
Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig
Princess Beatrice to debut baby bump with Kate Middleton
Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig
Duchess Sophie beams from receiving new royal title
Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig
Kate Middleton’s brother reveals ‘depression’ from dating Prince William
Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig
Meghan Markle revives her iconic red gown for surprise gala appearance
Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig
Prince Harry prolongs solo trip to avoid Meghan Markle