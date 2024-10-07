‘Kardashian-style’ reality show: Stacey Solomon kicks off new show filming

A new “Kardashian-style” reality show is soon making its way to the UK televisions after Stacey Solomon has kicked off the shooting of her forthcoming BBC reality show!
As per Daily Mail, the English singer and TV personality was spotted having a fun family day at a safari park on Thursday, October 3, where she was captured smiling for the cameras while enjoying a jeep drive at Port Lympne animal reserve in Kent.
It was reported that Solomon was not just spending a regular family day out there, but was filming for her new BBC reality show names Escape to Pickle Cottage, which is named after her and husband Joe Swash’s £1.2million Essex’s home.
The show is going to feature Stacey Solomon, her husband Joe Swash, and their six children Zach, 16, Harry, 16, Leighton, 12, Rex, five, Rose, two, and Belle, 20 months, as they take viewers behind the scenes revealing how their family operates.
Relating the show to The Kardashians, an insider stated, “It is exactly the lovely kind of content which they will be putting on Escape to Pickle Cottage which is hoped to become a huge reality show, similar to the Kardashians in the US. It will feature Stacey and Joe's big blended family.”
The source added, “There are really high hopes for the show.”
Moreover, the insider also said that BBC has signed the lucrative deal with the couple as Stacey Solomon has a huge fan following, particularly of young viewers, which the corporation is keen to attract.