‘Kardashian-style’ reality show: Stacey Solomon kicks off new show filming

Stacey Solomon kicks off new show filming

Stacey Solomon, English TV personality-singer is filming her own version of ‘The Kardashians’ show for BBC

  • by Web Desk
  • October 07, 2024
A new “Kardashian-style” reality show is soon making its way to the UK televisions after Stacey Solomon has kicked off the shooting of her forthcoming BBC reality show!

As per Daily Mail, the English singer and TV personality was spotted having a fun family day at a safari park on Thursday, October 3, where she was captured smiling for the cameras while enjoying a jeep drive at Port Lympne animal reserve in Kent.

It was reported that Solomon was not just spending a regular family day out there, but was filming for her new BBC reality show names Escape to Pickle Cottage, which is named after her and husband Joe Swash’s £1.2million Essex’s home.

The show is going to feature Stacey Solomon, her husband Joe Swash, and their six children Zach, 16, Harry, 16, Leighton, 12, Rex, five, Rose, two, and Belle, 20 months, as they take viewers behind the scenes revealing how their family operates.

Relating the show to The Kardashians, an insider stated, “It is exactly the lovely kind of content which they will be putting on Escape to Pickle Cottage which is hoped to become a huge reality show, similar to the Kardashians in the US. It will feature Stacey and Joe's big blended family.”

The source added, “There are really high hopes for the show.”

Moreover, the insider also said that BBC has signed the lucrative deal with the couple as Stacey Solomon has a huge fan following, particularly of young viewers, which the corporation is keen to attract.

Taylor Swift dethrones Rihanna with incredibly HUGE milestone
Liam Payne's ex makes huge confession about THIS One Direction member
Sabrina Carpenter praises Taylor Swift as ‘best role model’
Olivia Rodrigo praises Manila for ‘most special, meaningful’ Guts Tour stop
Jennifer Lopez makes FIRST award show appearance amid Ben Affleck split
'Diddy' Combs' mother finally breaks silence on ongoing scandals
Sabrina Carpenter gives new title to boyfriend Barry Keoghan
Madonna breaks silence on brother Christopher's death
Cardi B sets record straight on plastic surgery rumors
Al Pacino’s ex Noor Alfallah spends night with Bill Maher: Romance or business?
Lady Gaga makes shocking confession about her career: ‘I went through a lot’