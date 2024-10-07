Entertainment

Liam Payne's ex makes huge confession about THIS One Direction member

1D members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik parted ways in 2015

  • by Web Desk
  • October 07, 2024
Liam Payne’s ex-fiancée, Maya Henry, has made major claims recently about a specific One Direction member.

She revealed that Zayn pushed Liam against the wall.

The 31-year old musician first mentioned the incident during an interview on Logan Paul’s podcast in 2022.

He said, “There was an argument backstage and one member, in particular, threw me up a wall. So I said to him, ‘If you don’t remove those hands, there’s a high likelihood you’ll never use them again”.

Even though the Strip Me Down hitmaker concealed the bandmate’s identity, Maya went public about it.

In a recent viral video, she said, “I see this all the time, everywhere, I’ve heard this insufferable story so many times…he told me it was Zayn, so.”

After the famous 2022 interview, Liam received a lot of backlash.

Later on he clarified his remarks about former bandmate Zayn on X (formally known as Twitter).

The singer wrote, “I wouldn’t normally comment on this stuff but when it’s your family it’s hard to let it slide. They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to — but listening back maybe I didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have.”

He added, “I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That’s family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever.”

Recently, Liam received hatred from 1D fans for “seeking attention” at Niall Horan’s concert.

