Prince Edward’s look during latest appearance gets tongues talking

Prince Edward’s brand new appearance alongside Duchess Sophie got royal observers chatting profusely.
Today, on October 7, the Buckingham Palace shared a string of official photos snapped at the Duke of Edinburgh’s trip to Northern Ireland last week.
Viewers of those fine photographs couldn’t help commenting on his striking resemblance to not one but two royal relatives.
A user pointed out on Instagram that Prince Edward looks just like his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
He got the same toothy smile, eye shape, and eyebrows – making him a living memory of the late monarch!
“Prince Edward looks so much like his grandad King George VI,” another commentator said.
That’s also quite true since The Duke of Edinburgh has similar facial features as well as a comparable body and facial shape as his late grandfather.
And this is not all. His love for tennis is kingly like King George VI, who had even competed in Wimbledon Men’s Doubles back in 1926.
In fact, it was at a 1993 tennis match that Prince Edward met Duchess Sophie for the very first time.
Seemingly, these stark resemblances that run in the family are the secret ingredient to their royal charisma.