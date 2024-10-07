Taylor Swift dethrones Rihanna with incredibly HUGE milestone

Taylor Swift’s net worth is letting her overtake Rihanna’s spot as her star power keeps rising with new milestones!
With the latest update in Forbes’ net worth record, the Cruel Summer songstress now dominates the list with an astounding $1.6 billion net worth, crowning her with the title of the “world’s richest female musician.”
“Her fortune includes nearly $600 million amassed from royalties and touring, plus a music catalog worth an estimated $600 million and some $125 million in real estate,” as per the business magazine.
Taylor Swift, aged 34, now ranks just above another big Hollywood singer, Rihanna, who had been reigning supremacy in the list until now with her net worth of $1.4 billion.
The 14-time Grammy winner, who achieved the “billionaire” ranking just about a year ago in October 2023, has earned $600 million reportedly from her royalties and the superhit Eras Tour, while the other half of her net worth comes from her music catalogue.
As for Rihanna’s net worth, a lot of her wealth comes from her incredibly successful cosmetic line Fenty Beauty and the Savage x Fenty lingerie line.
While this achievement is massive within itself, Swift has one more milestone to brag about. With this Forbes record, she has also become the first billionaire ever primarily on the basis of their music and performances.
Meanwhile, it is also suggested that in the upcoming months, when Taylor Swift will be on her final leg of the Eras Tour, there will be a significant growth recorded in her wealth. This might make her crush Rihanna’s historic record and snatch title of “richest female musician of all time” which she got when her net worth was about $1.77 billion.