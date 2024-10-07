'Singham Again' Trailer: Fans thank Rohit Shetty for 'saving them theater tickets'

Trending

  by Web Desk
  October 07, 2024


Rohit Shetty has unveiled the trailer of the most awaited film Singham Again, and the trailer has become the longest in the history of Indian Cinema.

The 4-minute 58-second trailer featured a massive Cop Universe of Rohit Shetty with a star-studded cast, including, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff.

Singham Again’s action-packed trailer kicked off with the lond sequence of Devgn as Bajirao Singham and his wife Avni, played by Khan, talking to their son about the epic Hindu tale.

Later in trailer, Avni got kidnapped by the villain played by Kapoor and then Singham joined hands with other cops to search his wife.

Although, the trailer is exciting and engaging, it revealed all suspense, climax and cameos.

Shortly after the trailer release, fans took to the comment section to slam the trailer editor for too much revelation.

One user wrote, “5 minutes trailer. No surprise left for public. All most all heroes, heroines and villains entry shown. Whoever edited the trailer thank you. Now no needed to go the theatre. Thanks rohit shetty and team for doing this."

“Thank you for showing us the whole movie in 4:58 minutes,” noted another.

The third mocked, “Rohit Shetty is highly talented, he could squeeze the entire 2.5 hours movie is 4 minutes. He deserves Technical Brilliance National award.”

“Thank you for uploading the whole movie in 4K,” the fourth commented.

