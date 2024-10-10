Taylor Swift profits from ‘political connections’ while Prince Harry faces Keir Starmer’s snub

Taylor Swift receiving a very high-profile security protocol for her summer shows back in London has entered her into a political scandal of “double standard” alongside Prince Harry.
Per Newsweek, the vocalist was dragged into a political storm when home secretary of UK’s Labour government “pressurized” police to guard her from the hotel to Wembley Stadium.
Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy however rubbished all of these allegations publicly on Sky News, mentioning that decisions were made independently by officers, who thought that providing security to Taylor Swift is necessary as her events have been targeted by terrorists in both America and UK.
The controversy kept building up, eventually raising comparisons with how Prince Harry has been stripped off protection despite receiving frequent threats.
After the Duke of Sussex quit his duties in 2020, United Kingdom’s administration had removed his security since he was no longer an active royal member.
Royal and political expert Shola Mos-Shogbamimu explained to Newsweek, “There’s a double standard. There are people trying to politicize the Metropolitan Police actions in giving Taylor Swift protection.”
“But that was the right thing to do. Why would you let her go up and down without police protection, knowing fully well that there were the terror alerts? And the same can be said for Prince Harry,” she added.
In February 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were terrified when a “suspicious-looking white powder was sent alongside a racist note addressed to them.”
The package was intercepted while on its way to the Kensington Palace and the powder turned out to be harmless upon running tests.
After being stripped off his bodyguards, Prince Harry sued the British government in a bid to make it overturn this scary decision, but has not emerged victorious yet as the case still runs on.
Meanwhile, the Labour government has been facing multiple accusations of receiving “free gifts and hospitality from donors” in exchange for favors.
Taylor Swift was mega-blasted for sending free Wembley Stadium concert tickets to Keir Starmer’s family, following which the Prime Minister returned the money.
Recently, she has also been publicly endorsing Joe Biden and Kamal Harris’ party.