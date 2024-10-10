Justin Bieber reacts to Sean Diddy Combs’ arrest

Justin Bieber is responding to Diddy’s arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering, abuse, and sexual assault charges with his positive outlook towards life!
On Wednesday, October 9, Us Weekly reported that as per an insider, the Peaches singer is trying to maintain distance from the disgraced music mogul after his horrific crimes opened up in front of the public.
Explaining that Bieber has “nothing to do” with Diddy, the source said that the Baby singer is “completely disgusted” by the rapper.
He “wants to protect himself,” for which he is focusing harder on putting all this disturbing drama behind and staying positive as he spends time with his wife Hailey Bieber and son Jack Blues Bieber.
“Justin has been advised to stay as far away as possible from anything and everything related to Diddy,” the insider continued.
Meanwhile, another tipster stated that Bieber is struggling with mental breakdown after Diddy’s arrest.
“Justin is in a hard place mentally right now,” told the source to the outlet, adding, “He has such a history with Diddy and the allegations against him have been hard to process.”
The insider also added that Justin Bieber is “thrilled to be a dad,” adding that this is something he desired to have for years and his happiness being a dad has “outweighed” his anxiety about Diddy.