Sabrina Carpenter sparkles in metal mesh Versace gown at Time100 Next Gala 2024

Sabrina Carpenter’s slaying game is stronger than ever at Time100 Next Gala 2024!
The Espresso singer turned heads at the red carpet in New York City on Wednesday.
For the event, Carpenter slipped into a slinky silver Versace gown, which was designed with the brand’s signature mesh metal.
The 25-year-old singer exuded glamour in the showstopping gown, featuring her dramatic thigh-high slit, and a toned leg.
Carpenter elevated her jaw-dropping look with signature bouncy blonde curls, berry-colored lip and a matching skinny scarf, leaving onlookers mesmerized.
Later at the event, Carpenter again shocked fans with a dazzling outfit change, slipping into a flouncy Versace LBD.
To note, the Please Please Please crooner was one of this year’s honorees at Time100 Next list, which highlights “100 emerging leaders across the world who are shaping the future.”
Carpenter not only stunned on the red carpet but also looked fiery in the Magazine’s cover shoot, donning a red vintage ’97 Victoria’s Secret bodysuit, which was first worn by supermodel Naomi Campbell.
Moreover, Sabrina Carpenter is currently busy with her Short n’ Sweet tour, which is solidifying her position as a rising star in the entertainment industry.