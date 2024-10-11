Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter sparkles in metal mesh Versace gown at Time100 Next Gala 2024

Sabrina Carpenter was one of this year’s honorees at Time100 Next list

  • by Web Desk
  • October 11, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter sparkles in metal mesh Versace gown at Time100 Next Gala 2024
Sabrina Carpenter sparkles in metal mesh Versace gown at Time100 Next Gala 2024

Sabrina Carpenter’s slaying game is stronger than ever at Time100 Next Gala 2024!

The Espresso singer turned heads at the red carpet in New York City on Wednesday.

For the event, Carpenter slipped into a slinky silver Versace gown, which was designed with the brand’s signature mesh metal.

The 25-year-old singer exuded glamour in the showstopping gown, featuring her dramatic thigh-high slit, and a toned leg.

Carpenter elevated her jaw-dropping look with signature bouncy blonde curls, berry-colored lip and a matching skinny scarf, leaving onlookers mesmerized.

Sabrina Carpenter sparkles in metal mesh Versace gown at Time100 Next Gala 2024

Later at the event, Carpenter again shocked fans with a dazzling outfit change, slipping into a flouncy Versace LBD.

To note, the Please Please Please crooner was one of this year’s honorees at Time100 Next list, which highlights “100 emerging leaders across the world who are shaping the future.”

Carpenter not only stunned on the red carpet but also looked fiery in the Magazine’s cover shoot, donning a red vintage ’97 Victoria’s Secret bodysuit, which was first worn by supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Moreover, Sabrina Carpenter is currently busy with her Short n’ Sweet tour, which is solidifying her position as a rising star in the entertainment industry.

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting
Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design

Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design
Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday

Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Entertainment News

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Shakira enjoys single life in new 'Soltera’ music video
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Khloé Kardashian surprises her, Kim, Kylie Jenner's kids with MEGA gift
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
‘Terrifier 3:’ Streaming details of slasher film revealed
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Sabrina Carpenter silences lip-Sync rumors with dazzling New York live show
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Ben Affleck dubs Jennifer Lopez’s divorce remarks as 'publicity stunt'
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Netflix to adapt 'Pride and Prejudice' with Daisy Edgar-Jones in lead role?
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend blasts Taylor Swift’s fans over ‘hate’ attacks
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Ariana Grande sets record straight on Ethan Slater romance
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Miley Cyrus’ high demands end deal to replace Katy Perry on 'American Idol'
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Cher becomes inspiration for Halsey amid upcoming album release