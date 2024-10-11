Selena Gomez 'makes rare impact' with HUGE move on Mental Health Day

Selena Gomez has made a major announcement about her collaboration with Seophora on World’s mental health day.
All the sales generated by the Only Murder In The Building star’s beauty brand will go to the Rare Impact Fund, to help people with mental health issues.
On Thursday, Selena posted a couple of pictures from the partnership event on her Instagram.
She captioned the post, “The countdown is over because TODAY (10/10) @sephora is donating 100% of @rarebeauty global sales to the Rare Impact Fund for 24 hours!”
In one clip, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum can be seen making reels with influencers.
She posed with the sales girl of Sephora in one frame.
Selena further added, “Every purchase of a Rare Beauty product will go towards expanding access to mental health resources and support for young people around the world. Your support means so much to me and I couldn’t be more grateful to have the opportunity to #MakeARareImpact for the second year. Thank you, ily guys.”
On the work front, the songstress will be next seen in Emilia Perez, which is set to premiere on November 13, 2024.