Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri rap 'Calm Down' ahead of 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' release

  • by Web Desk
  • October 11, 2024
Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri put social media in frenzy with a new rap on Selena Gomez song Calm Down. 

Turning to his official Instagram handle on Thursday, the Mr and Mrs Mahi famed actor dropped a footage featuring his Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video co- actress. 

In the footage, the duo expressed excitement as their new film is set to hit Indian theaters on Saturday, October 12, 2024. 

The video kicked off with Triptii gazing into her phone singing while Raj too joined her on the Calm Down bandwagon.

Rao as caption wrote, "We can’t keep Calm because #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo is releasing tomorrow. On Public Demand presenting Calm down with Vicky Vidya."

He added, "Tickets book kara lena jaldi. Theatres mein milte hain."


Triptii looked drop dead gorgeous in a light green floral saree paired with a pink sleeveless blouse. 

She had her makeup game on point with minimal makeup to top off her look. 

While the Dolly Ki Doli star sported an all-black look for the day. 

It is pertinent to mention that Rajukummar Rao is basking in the success of his movie Stree 2 alongside Shraddha Kapoor, who also gained massive fan following. 

