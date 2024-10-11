'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' star Emmad Irfani talks on his increasing stardom

Emmad Irfani, who is winning the internet with Adeel's character in buzz worthy drama serial Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum opened up about his increasing female fan base.
During his appearance on Iffat Omar’s Youtube show Say It All With Iffat Omar aired on Thursday October 10, 2024, the Cheekh actor expressed that he loves when people praise his work.
Sharing his thoughts on fame and success, the Jalan alum stated, “I try to keep a balance, as I think it’s very important to keep a balance. You shouldn’t let success get to your head; it’s all because of your work, so staying focused on your work should be the first priority."
"Whatever appreciation you receive, whether from girls or Gen Z or other fans, makes you feel good," he added.
Elsewhere in the conversation, the Maah E Tamam hero further admitted that he is a family guy and doesn’t socialise a lot.
It is pertinent to mention, Emmad has also received the Best Model honour at Lux Style Awards in 2005.
Emnad Irfani, who has been working in the industry for past two decades has starred in various hit projects, including, Cheekh, Saya-e-Deewar Bhi Nahi, Titli and Maah-E-Tamam.