Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend blasts Taylor Swift’s fans over ‘hate’ attacks

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance is causing “chaos” in his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole’s life!
While speaking in a recent interview on WNBA star Angel Reese’s Unapologetically Angel podcast on Thursday, October 10, the YouTuber and influencer broke silence on Kelce and Swift’s romance due to which she has been receiving backlash by Swifties on social media.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end was dating Nicole before beginning relationship with the Eras Tour starlet.
“Do you think that, because of who he started to date, the negativity from her fan club or her fans has affected you?” asked the host.
Replying to the question, Nicole said, “I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just, like, online chaos doesn’t impact me,” adding that these “hate” comments continue “even to this day.”
She slammed Taylor Swift’s “crazy” fans and said, “I think that there’s something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people. And it’s unfortunate because I’ve never done anything to warrant that kind of backlash.”
Kayla Nicole regarded her dating period with Travis Kelce as “good time” and praised him saying, “It was great. He is a great guy, it was a good time in my life. So many lessons learned.”
However, the influencer also revealed how she planned her life keeping Kelce in mind and when they broke up, she was left with nothing due to her plans to “move in” with her boyfriend after they get married.
Meanwhile, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in the summer of 2023.